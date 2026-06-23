Vihiga governor unveils mid-term review, pledges to complete flagship projects

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Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo says the county has made significant strides in implementing its development agenda. [File, Standard]

Vihiga County Government has announced plans to fast-track the implementation of key development projects before the end of Governor Wilber Ottichilo’s tenure in 2027.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Mid-Term Review (MTR) Report of the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP 2023–2027), the county leadership outlined strategies aimed at ensuring that priority agendas set under the governor’s second term are achieved within one year.

The report, presented before key stakeholders, offers a detailed assessment of performance across governance, infrastructure and service delivery sectors, even as residents continue to call for accelerated development and deeper impact at the grassroots.

It paints a picture of a county on a steady reform path, marked by improved revenue collection, expanded infrastructure projects and strengthened public service systems.

However, it also highlights persistent challenges, including funding gaps and uneven project completion.

The report indicates that the county achieved about 90 per cent performance of planned objectives, with more than 600 projects valued at Sh2.8 billion implemented over the review period. About 84 per cent of these projects have been completed, while the rest remain at various stages of execution.

The review highlights notable gains across key sectors.

"In agriculture, maize productivity increased from eight bags per acre to 15 bags per acre following the distribution of subsidised fertiliser, certified seeds and other farm inputs," read part of the report.

The county also distributed 548 in-calf dairy heifers, supplied 16,580 chicks to poultry farmers and established 450 fish ponds to strengthen food security and household incomes.

Healthcare services also recorded significant improvement, with public health facilities increasing from 74 in 2022 to 78 in 2025, reducing the average distance to the nearest facility from three kilometres to 2.3 kilometres.

The county completed a 97-capacity modern funeral home, a 44-bed Mother and Child Unit and a Hospital Plaza at Vihiga County Referral Hospital to improve access to quality healthcare.

Access to clean water rose from 64 per cent to 68.8 per cent during the review period.

"The county established 28 new community water projects and solarised 32 water schemes, reducing the average time residents spend fetching water from 30 minutes to 20 minutes," read part of the report.

Road infrastructure also expanded significantly, with the county rehabilitating 79 kilometres of roads and opening 228.6 kilometres of new access roads, improving connectivity and access to markets, schools and health facilities.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Ottichilo said the county had made significant strides in implementing its development agenda, noting that most sectors were on a positive trajectory.

“The implementation of the CIDP III has been effective and is on track towards the realization of inclusive growth and shared prosperity for Vihiga residents,” he said.

Dr Ottichilo revealed that investments in agriculture, health, infrastructure, water and education were beginning to yield tangible benefits for residents across the county.

“We have demonstrated that with proper planning, accountability and citizen participation, counties can transform livelihoods and create opportunities for sustainable development,” he said.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including development partners and the diaspora, to support the remaining phase of implementation.”

Despite the positive performance, the report also raises concerns likely to shape the next phase of implementation.

“Our conditional grants from the national government declined sharply due to disbursement challenges, while development expenditure remained below target due to delays in exchequer releases,” the governor told stakeholders.

The county’s own-source revenue, however, recorded improvement, rising to nearly Sh398 million in the 2024/25 financial year, boosted by automation and digitisation of revenue collection systems.

Kenya Vision 2030 Director General James Maina commended Vihiga County for aligning its development agenda with national priorities and long-term economic transformation goals.

“Vihiga County has demonstrated the importance of aligning county development priorities with Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. Such alignment ensures that local development contributes meaningfully to national growth,” said Maina.

He urged the county to maintain momentum in project implementation and strengthen partnerships to achieve sustainable development outcomes.

“Counties remain critical drivers of Kenya’s development agenda and must continue investing in accountability, innovation and service delivery to improve the lives of citizens,” he added.

Council of Governors (CoG), Director of Committees and Programmes Kizito Wangalwa, emphasised the importance of stronger intergovernmental collaboration in accelerating development.

“Effective service delivery depends on strong institutions, sound planning and close collaboration between county governments, the national government and development partners,” said Wangalwa.

He noted that systems such as performance contracting, monitoring and evaluation, and digitisation of services had become important tools for improving efficiency and accountability in county governments.

“We must continue strengthening institutional capacity to ensure counties deliver on their constitutional mandates and achieve better outcomes for citizens,” he said.

Residents, however, expressed mixed reactions on the scorecard.

While some praised visible improvements in infrastructure, health services and water access, others called for faster implementation of projects at the ward level.

A resident Stephen Chahasi, urged greater urgency in addressing development gaps affecting ordinary citizens.

“We have seen progress, yes, but much more still needs to be done on the ground. People want faster service delivery, better roads, and improved access to basic services,” he said.

Key achievements highlighted in the report include improved road networks, expansion of health facilities, increased water access from 64 per cent to 68.8 per cent, improved maize productivity from eight to 15 bags per acre, establishment of 450 fish ponds, distribution of 548 dairy heifers and strengthened education support programmes, including bursaries and scholarships.

The education sector also recorded notable progress, with the number of ECDE classrooms increasing from 229 in 2022 to 250 in 2025. More than 420 students benefited from the Governor’s scholarship programme, with 98 per cent successfully transitioning to university.

However, challenges such as delayed funding, climate-related shocks, rising project costs and pending bills continue to weigh on implementation efficiency.

The MTR recommends prioritisation of high-impact projects, enhanced revenue mobilisation strategies and stronger partnerships with the national government and development agencies to sustain momentum.

With less than a year remaining before the end of Governor Ottichilo’s second and final term, county leaders say the focus will now shift to accelerating implementation and ensuring that flagship projects are completed in order to cement the administration’s development legacy.