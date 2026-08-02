Learners cultivate confidence and culture in Music Festival

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Clare Waridi of Moi Education Centre, Nairobi plays a Violin during the 98th Kenya Music Festival at Kibabii University on August 2, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Day one of the 2026 National Kenya Music Festival has set stage for learners to showcase artistic excellence, demonstrate leadership, confidence and teamwork through music and dance.

This is as more than 140,000 learners from all 47 counties converged for the annual festival in a two weeks-long competition got underway at Kibabii University in Bungoma.

Performances by kindergarten and junior primary learners across 14 performance halls opened the floor, nurturing communication, responsibility and leadership skills among young performers.

Individual talent came to the fore during classical instrumental performances with Clare Waridi from Moi Education Centre Nairobi impressed adjudicators in the Violin, Viola, Cello and Double Bass Intermediate Own Choice category for primary schools, showcasing technical mastery of the four bowed string instruments.

The school also participated in beginner, intermediate and advanced instrumental classes categories.

Particularly outstanding was the school's intermediate violinist, who qualified for the national competition after finishing first at the sub-county and county levels before placing second during the regional competition.

Her achievement reflected months of discipline and mentorship under teachers Migeni Beatrice, Doreen Magara, Lilian Otieno and Samuel Rutoh, with support from Principal Paul Rotich, Deputy Principal Kingoo and Moses Maneno.

Other competitors in the instrumental category included KBA School Maziwa, Kijana Global, Advent Hill, Sunand Shield, The Corner Brook, ACK St. James, Brighter International Ngungani and Mikindani Primary School.

Lions Primary School, Nakuru celebrate winning a trophy during the Kenya Music Festival at Kibabii University on August 2, 2026. [Jackline Inyangi, Standard]

In the African singing games category for pre-primary learners aged between three and five years, children combined songs with games that reflected activities they experience in their everyday lives.

The performances recreated family and community settings, allowing learners to understand social roles while building confidence through participation.

Unlike ordinary classroom activities, the performances required learners to organize themselves, identify a team leader and work together without direct guidance from their teachers once they stepped onto the stage.

The soloists played a critical leadership role, giving cues, setting the tempo and ensuring every member remained synchronized throughout the performance.

Through this approach, learners were able to develop decision-making skills, teamwork and responsibility while appreciating the importance of working together towards a common goal.

The games also encouraged children to identify different responsibilities within society through costumes and creative props.

Some performances depicted learners feeding babies using dolls, while others recreated traditional homesteads complete with household items carefully arranged to create natural settings.

The props complemented the performances and helped the learners tell authentic stories while demonstrating how children learn through observation, imitation and play.

Rockside Academy students reherse Kisii Obokano during the Kenya Music Festival at Kibabii University on August 2, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The opening day's performances featured schools including Nairobi Edei Queens Nursery, ACK Cathedral, Kidsta, Overcoming Faith, Mariakani Pre-primary, Maanthi, Karatina DEB, Soin Crest Academy, Ofafa Day School, Nurmay Christian, St. Paul's, Mwea Primary, St. Peter's ECDE and Kithiriti.

Beyond singing games, learners celebrated Kenya's cultural diversity through traditional folk songs and dances representing communities including the Maasai, Samburu, Rendille, Njemps, Turkana, Pokot, Taita, Pokomo, Makonde, Akamba, Mbeere, Embu, Kikuyu, Meru and Tharaka.

Olopikidongoe Comprehensive School from Rift Valley captivated audiences with a Maasai folk song celebrating a bumper harvest, while Narok Comprehensive School performed a Samburu folk song sung during joyful community celebrations.

DEB Comprehensive School from Eastern presented a Maasai folk song titled Where Do You Live, while Moi Forces Academy from Nairobi performed Nanyarai, a Maasai wedding song celebrating a beautiful bride.

Other schools that showcased the rich traditions included Rising Angels Stars, Nyango School, Buchenya Comprehensive School and Karindi Comprehensive School. Olopikidongoe primary school, Rift Valley Region performs a Maasai folk dance during the Kenya Music Festival on August 2, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The cultural dance category equally attracted impressive performances, with Narok Primary School, Olokajek Primary School and Talek Boarding School emerging among the top performers through Samburu dances depicting weddings and the welcoming of morans.

Harvest View Academy, Riu Nderi Primary School, Sowene Primary School, Nyango School, Buchenya Primary School and Harambee Primary School also thrilled audiences with colourful cultural presentations.

Speaking ahead of the official opening ceremony, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka described the festival as a unifying platform for the country.

"Music has always been a powerful force in promoting national cohesion and fostering mutual understanding among Kenya's diverse communities. Through music, dance, drama and other performing arts, we celebrate our differences while strengthening the bonds that unite us as one nation," Lusaka said. Central Primary School Eastern Region performs a composition during Kenya Music Festival on August 2, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said this year's festival marked an important milestone as the first cohort of Competency-Based Curriculum learners transitioned to senior school.

"This year's Festival marks another significant milestone with the first cohort of CBC learners transiting to Senior School and competing in categories at this level under the Competency-Based Education. This achievement affirms our commitment to nurturing creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and practical skills from an early age," Ogamba said.

Equity Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi said the festival was shaping responsible citizens through the performing arts.

"The Kenya Music Festival is more than a celebration of artistic excellence. It is a platform for shaping national consciousness and driving all-rounded excellence. Through music, poetry and performance, learners have the opportunity to internalize and project a powerful message that sustainable wealth protects the environment, empowers communities and secures the future," he said. Kakuma Arid Zone Primary School perform a composition during the Kenya Music Festival at Kibabii University on August 2, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

Kenya Music Festival Chairman Prof. Frederick Ngala also emphasized the importance of supporting learners to transform artistic talent into sustainable careers within the country's growing creative economy.

The competition will continue until August 10, bringing together learners from senior primary schools, junior and senior schools, Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, teacher training colleges and universities.