Otuoma, two leaders record statements in 'Jobless' gang probe

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma addresses the press in Busia town on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo and Presidential Advisor Arthur Osiya have recorded statements with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as investigations into the activities of the notorious "Jobless" gang intensify following recent violence in Busia Town.

The three leaders were summoned by detectives last week at the Busia County DCI offices to assist investigators probing the group's alleged involvement in a series of violent incidents that have rocked Marachi Estate and surrounding areas.

Western Regional Police Commander George Seda and Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Douglas Chikandah confirmed that the leaders' statements form part of ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling the criminal network and establishing whether any political figures had links to the outlawed group.

"As we widen our investigations into the outlawed group and the violence that was experienced in the area, we asked the three leaders to record their statements with detectives at the Busia DCI offices because, in our view, they are critical to our investigations," Seda told The Standard.

The regional police commander reiterated the government's resolve to restore law and order in Busia, warning that anyone found supporting or facilitating criminal gangs would face the full force of the law.

"No one is above the law and we are going to restore order in Marachi Estate. Peace must prevail in Busia and those perpetuating violence and threatening the security and safety of our people must be dealt with according to the law," he said.

Investigators believe the "Jobless" group has played a central role in recurring insecurity, including violent confrontations, extortion and political intimidation that have destabilised the border town for years.

A senior detective involved in the investigations, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly, told The Standard that detectives are also examining the group's political connections and the role politicians may have played in sustaining its operations.

According to the detective, investigators are pursuing claims that Governor Otuoma fell out with the group after the 2022 General Election when he allegedly failed to fulfil campaign pledges made to its members despite receiving their political support.

"We have had politicians with different political aspirations. Some are eyeing various elective seats in the county and, to advance those ambitions, they have maintained close relationships with the group by offering different kinds of support after the Governor allegedly failed to honour promises made to them," the detective said.

He added that investigators suspect such political associations may have contributed to the persistent insecurity witnessed in Busia.

"We believe that any association between some politicians and this group has in many ways contributed to the instability witnessed in Busia, including chaos, violence and skirmishes that have rocked the county. Those are among the issues we are investigating to ensure those responsible are brought to justice, whether through new investigations or by reviving previous case files," he added.

As part of the security operation, Seda said police have launched a sustained crackdown targeting the "Jobless" gang and any individuals suspected of financing or facilitating criminal activities in the county.

The investigations come barely two weeks after 26-year-old Laura Wesonga was fatally struck by a stray bullet during a confrontation between police officers and suspected members of the "Jobless" gang in Marachi Estate.

Wesonga was reportedly hit on the left side of her chest during the exchange of fire and died on the spot, becoming the latest civilian casualty in what authorities describe as a long-running conflict involving the gang.

Even as investigations continue, Governor Otuoma has defended the ongoing security operation against the gang while calling for an independent investigation into Wesonga's death.

The governor conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying security agencies must balance the fight against crime with the protection of innocent civilians.

"While criminality must be confronted firmly and decisively, law enforcement operations must always be conducted within the law and with the highest regard for the safety of innocent members of the public," Otuoma said.

He added: "Any security operation resulting in civilian deaths must be subjected to an independent investigation and accountability."

Otuoma argued that the security challenges in Busia should be viewed within their historical context, noting that the town has grappled with organised criminal activities for nearly two decades, allegedly orchestrated by the group popularly known as "Jobless", also referred to as the Marachi Boys or the Marachi Republican Council.

According to the governor, the gang has repeatedly been linked to intimidation, extortion, violent attacks, destruction of property and disruption of legitimate business activities.

He said traders have for years complained of being forced to pay illegal protection fees, while residents have reported robberies, assaults and acts of vandalism that have discouraged investment and created fear within the community.

Investigators are also examining the political dimension of the group's activities.

According to sources familiar with the investigations, the current standoff between Governor Otuoma and the "Jobless" group is rooted in a bitter political fallout dating back to the 2022 election campaigns.

The sources allege that Otuoma promised to purchase a commercial vehicle for the group if they backed his gubernatorial bid, but allegedly failed to honour the pledge after winning the election.

The vacuum, sources claim, was later filled by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, who allegedly purchased a commercial vehicle for the group, a move investigators believe further deepened the political rivalry and emboldened the youths.

The group, whose membership is said to comprise largely Luo youths, is considered politically influential in Busia because of its ability to mobilise support and provide political muscle during elections.

Police believe this influence has made the group attractive to politicians seeking elective office, particularly those with ambitions of capturing the county's top seat.

The simmering political rivalry escalated recently after Governor Otuoma publicly vowed to dismantle the group, accusing it of undermining his administration, while members of the gang have allegedly embarked on a campaign aimed at denying him a second term in office.

Detectives say investigations remain active and that further summonses or arrests could follow as they seek to establish the full extent of the group's activities and any political connections behind the violence that has unsettled Busia County.