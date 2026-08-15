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ACK bishop asks bereaved family to reject Ruto's Sh500,000 donation, terming it evil

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Aug. 15, 2026
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Taita Taveta ACK Bishop Liverson Mng’onda presides over a past function. [File]

Taita Taveta ACK Bishop Liverson Mng’onda on Friday urged a bereaved family in Mbololo location to reject President William Ruto and Taveta MP John Bwire's donations of Sh600,000.

Mng’onda said he had spoken to  God, who had shown him a vision and revelation that the donation was evil and the family should reject and return it.

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Related Topics

Church And Politics Ruto Church Donations President William Ruto Bishop Liverson Mng’onda
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