How Busia politics, enmity between Governor Otuoma and 'Jobless' Gang claimed life of Laura

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The late Laura Wesonga's family, led by her father, Albert Wesonga. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

It was supposed to be just another ordinary evening routine for 26-year-old Laura Wesonga.

She had just finished her workout session at a local gym and was walking back home, looking forward to the evening ahead. She never made it.

On Monday evening, Laura was caught in a deadly crossfire between police officers and members of a notorious youth group known as JOBLESS in the Marachi area of Busia town.

During the fracas, she was hit on the left side of her chest and died on the spot, becoming the latest innocent casualty of a deep-seated, politically fuelled war that has gripped the border town.

Today, her devastated family at their home in Mauko estate in Busia town is demanding answers, accountability, and justice for a life cut short, as the young girl had just spent a few days in Busia after landing from Lebanon, where she had gone to work.

The late Laura Wesonga's family, led by her father, Albert Wesonga. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Led by the deceased father, Albert Wesonga, the family is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their daughter, whose only crime was being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"My daughter was only 26 years old, a young woman with her whole life ahead of her. She was just coming from the gym, minding her own business, when she was shot on the left side of her chest near the Karibuni area in Marachi. She died right there on the pavement. We want justice for Laura. The people who pulled that trigger must be held accountable," said Wesonga.

The late Laura Wesonga's family. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Laura’s brother, Eliud Wesonga, turned his frustration toward the chaotic security situation in Busia, pointing fingers at both the local gang and the politicians who feed its growth.

He urged the national government to permanently disband the "JOBLESS" group and politicians who have been linked to rising insecurity and endless chaos in the region.

"This group called JOBLESS has caused too much pain and brought too many deaths to the people of Marachi and Busia town at large. The government must step in and completely dismantle them. They cannot be allowed to run a parallel system here," said Eliud.

The family is now calling directly on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to investigate the incident, punish the rogue police officers involved, rein in politicians using goons to cause mayhem and settle political scores and ban the group.

"The government must crack the whip on the rogue group that is causing insecurity in Busia and the JOBLESS group should be outlawed. We are also demanding that politicians using goons and exploiting unemployed youths for political mileage face the law," said Eliud.

The deadly confrontation on Monday did not happen in a vacuum; it is the climax of a toxic, four-year political fallout between Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and the "JOBLESS" youth group.

According to sources, during the 2022 election campaigns, Governor Otuoma allegedly promised to buy the group a commercial vehicle for their business operations if they supported his gubernatorial bid. However, after clinching power, the Governor failed to deliver on the promise.

The political enmity was quickly filled by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, who stepped in and purchased a commercial vehicle for the group

fulfilling the exact promise Otuoma had broken.

This move escalated the war and tensions between the youths and the Governor's administration.

The group, which draws a significant portion of its membership from the Luo community, holds immense political sway in Busia County.

Because of their ability to influence voting patterns and provide political muscle, they are heavily courted by politicians, particularly those eyeing the lucrative gubernatorial seat.

The rivalry turned ugly recently when Governor Otuoma issued a fiery public warning, vowing to ruthlessly crack down on the group which has been decampaigning Otuoma, vowing to make him a one-term governor.

Otuoma accused "JOBLESS" of running illegal smuggling rings, threatening local leaders, and terrorising residents. He further claimed that a majority of the group's members were outsiders and not genuine residents of Busia, a statement that critics have slammed as tribal profiling and incitement, unbecoming of a leader of his stature.

The animosity peaked two years ago when the group allegedly began running an illegal parallel administration in the Marachi slums, going as far as forcefully collecting utility taxes, including water and electricity bills, from residents. This prompted a brutal crackdown by multi-agency security forces.

On Monday, that simmering tension boiled over into a full-scale battle, as tear gas filled the air and live bullets flew between the police and the agitated youths. Laura Wesonga walked into the chaos, completely unaware that it would cost her her life.