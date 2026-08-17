Nyoro ditches UDA for People's Party of Kenya

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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during his address at Safari Park, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has announced his exit from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and joined the People’s Party of Kenya.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you all know we left government a long time ago and disassociated ourselves with UDA,” he said.

“My people and I have joined the People’s Party of Kenya. I am glad that they have given me an opportunity, and I have accepted.”

In a televised address at the Safari Park hotel in Nairobi, Nyoro, accused UDA of failing in its campaign promises citing it as a reason why he left UDA for the opposition.

Nyoro gave direction after months of silence and speculation over his next month after he was alienated as an ally of President William Ruto.

“I have been carrying a heavy burden. I have been thinking and praying that in whatever direction I take, politically speaking, the people of Kenya must be the great consideration that I have,” he said.

While taking a swipe at President Ruto, Nyoro said that after crisscrossing the country to campaign he had drawn key lessons on governance which he said at the time do not aling with Kenya Kwanza.

“I have come to appreciate that it is easier to campaign than to govern.”

Before making the decision to join the new party, the MP said that he had held talks with opposition leaders among them ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former CS Peter Munya and People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua.

Others that he had consulted include Linda Mwananchi leaders Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as well as Jubilee party deputy leader Fred Matiang’i on the way forward for the country.

He said that his new political vehicle would welcome opposition politicians in their rallies and was home to candidates seeking to run for different seats in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the event Orengo said that he was happy that Nyoro had given his political direction and he is among the best politicians in Kenya.

“I look forward to working with you as Linda Mwananchi,” he said adding that Nyoro was among the few leaders in Kenya who do not just complain about bad leadership but offer solutions.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni praised the move by Nyoro terming it bold and welcoming him to the opposition fold as they seek to unseat President Ruto.

In his speech Omogeni said that, Matiang’i was committed to working with other leaders from different parts of the country to rescue the nations from the chaos brought about by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Also present was Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako who said that he had been sent by Kalonzo and was aware of their consultations.