Busia lags in voter registration as governor calls for urgent action

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Parliament, March 23, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Busia County has registered 19,465 new voters since the rollout of the enhanced voter registration exercise, representing just 40 per cent of the 47,540 target set for the 30 days.

Governor Paul Otuoma said the figures were below expectations and called for renewed efforts to boost turnout across all seven constituencies.

“Since the rollout of the enhanced voter registration exercise, Busia County has recorded 19,465 new voters, just 40 per cent of our 47,540 target for the 30 days. These figures call for renewed energy and collective action from all of us,” said Otuoma.

Data from the county indicates that Teso South constituency is leading in voter registration at 52 per cent, while Funyula is trailing at 32 per cent, highlighting disparities in uptake across the region.

The governor spoke during a courtesy call by Alutalala Mukhwana, a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who led a delegation to assess the progress of the ongoing exercise.

Otuoma said Busia and the wider Western region must take advantage of their population strength to increase their influence in national matters.

“I fully align with the Commissioner’s call for Busia and the wider Western region to leverage our population strength to secure a stronger voice in national resource allocation,” he said.

To improve the numbers, the county government has announced plans to collaborate closely with IEBC officials and grassroots structures to mobilise residents.

“We will partner closely with the IEBC by working through our sub-county administrators and engaging Community Health Promoters, alongside other stakeholders, to mobilise more residents to register,” Otuoma added.

He noted that the county will target strategic spaces such as learning institutions and social gatherings to reach eligible voters who have yet to register.

However, the governor raised concerns over challenges facing residents in acquiring national identity cards, which are mandatory for voter registration.

“Even as we intensify this push, I make a special and urgent appeal to the IEBC to go the extra mile in facilitating voter registration in Busia,” he said.

“As a border county, we face unique challenges, particularly in the acquisition of national identity cards. The vetting process, though necessary for security, often causes delays that inadvertently lock out many eligible citizens,” he added.

Otuoma urged the IEBC and relevant government agencies to expedite the issuance of IDs and adopt flexible measures to ensure no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

“Our situation is distinct and deserves deliberate, timely attention to ensure every eligible resident is allowed to register,” he said.