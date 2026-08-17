Police arrest 37 suspected goons after Homa Bay chaos

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Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations John Onyango, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli (APS), Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Principal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Patrick Tito (KPS). [Courtesy; NPS]

Police say that they have arrested 37 suspects in connection to the chaos witnessed in the Homa Bay county before, during and after the August 16, 2026, Linda Mwanachi rally that also saw one police officer die.

In a statement, National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said that they are pursuing Oliver Jaoko alias Olivetti for his alleged involvement in the violence.

“Operations to apprehend him and all other individuals involved in the violence are continuing.”

Nyaga said that officers also recovered crude weapons during the August 15 and 16 operations including machetes, knives, metal rods among others.

“The suspects will be processed accordingly and must face the full force of the law,” he said.

The spokesperson said that eight police officers were injured as well as several journalists in goon related attacks that also saw the damage of several police and civilian vehicles.

“In addition, one police vehicle lost control, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers.”

According to Nyaga, three of the injured officers sustained their injuries during the Saturday arrest of 15 suspected gang members along the Kisumu-Kericho road.

“The NPS conveys its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased officer, wishes the injured officers a swift recovery, and commends all officers for their continued dedication to duty.”

He warned criminal gangs, goons, their organisers, facilitators and sponsors who may seek to exploit political gatherings and meeting to cause chaos, intimidate the public, destroy property and attack police officers.

“No individual, regardless of position, influence or political affiliation, should mistake the Service's commitment to facilitating peaceful assembly for weakness or an abdication of its duty to enforce the law.”

He said that police will pursue recruiters, financers, mobilisers who facilitate criminal elements to cause violence and disorder and bring them to justice.

“The NPS will deploy all lawful means at its disposal to identify and apprehend those responsible and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions.”

Nyaga said that political rallies and gatherings should be conducted between 6am and 6pm and a notification to authorities should be sent earlier to facilitate adequate security.

“The NPS reiterates that all actors across the political divide must conduct themselves with decorum, restraint and respect for the law at all times.”

The spokesperson said that NPS remains resolute in fulfilling their constitutional mandate of enforcing the law and dealing with criminality.