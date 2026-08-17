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Homa Bay violence leaves vehicles, church and hotel vandalised

By James Omoro | Aug. 17, 2026
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The wreckage of a vehicle that was set on fire by goons in Homa Bay town on August 16, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed during Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay on Sunday.

Six vehicles were set on fire by goons in Homa Bay Town.

Residents said some of the vehicles were set ablaze when they developed hitches, forcing occupants to abandon them.

In other instances, drivers fled and abandoned their vehicles when they encountered rowdy youths who had barricaded roads between Junction Kodoyo and the central business district of Homa Bay town.

Elsewhere, the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) Lake Victoria Filed headquarters at Lala village was also attacked by goons on Sunday

The goons vandalised the church and vehicles belonging to clergy who were meeting in the church.

SDA Lake Victoria Field President Samson Okwach said the office was hosting evangelists during the incident.

 “The youth chased clerics and deprived them of their valuables, which they used for lighting fire,” Okwach said.

Rev Okwach condemned the incident, saying the church is a holy place where peace should prevail.

Residents warned that the escalating political violence will scare investors.

George Ongoro said that vehicles would not have been set on fire had the Linda Mwananchii brigade accessed Homa Bay Town during the day.  

“It is not good to hold political rallies in darkness because some people may take advantage to harm innocent citizens,” Ongoro said.

At Tourist Hotel, property worth Sh30 million was destroyed by goons on Saturday evening.

Otieno Odongo, the hotel proprietor, said the youth chased guests, workers and security guards before looting and destroying property.

“What happened is a serious setback. It is a crime of the highest order,” Odongo said.

Traders in the town also complained of losses after they shut their businesses for fear of looting on Saturday and Sunday.

“We did not do any business in the town from Saturday evening until Sunday because of the tension,” said Joan Aoko, a trader. 

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Related Topics

Homa Bay Violence Linda Mwnananchi SDA Lake Victoria Field Tourist Hotel
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