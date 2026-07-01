Governor Otuoma defends crackdown on criminal gang

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma addresing the press in Busia town on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has defended ongoing security operations against the outlawed "Jobless" gang in Busia County while calling for an independent investigation into the death of a civilian during the latest crackdown.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the governor expressed condolences to the family of Laura Wesonga, who died during a security operation in Marachi Estate, Busia Town, on Monday evening.

He described the incident as heartbreaking and urged investigators to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death without delay.

"While criminality must be confronted firmly and decisively, law enforcement operations must always be conducted within the law and with the highest regard for the safety of innocent members of the public," Otuoma said.

He added that any security operation resulting in civilian deaths must be subjected to an independent investigation and accountability.

Otuoma said the current security situation should be viewed within its historical context, noting that Busia Town has for nearly two decades struggled with organised criminal activities allegedly perpetrated by a gang commonly known as "Jobless," also referred to as the Marachi Boys or the Marachi Republican Council.

According to Otuoma, the group has repeatedly been linked to intimidation, extortion, violent attacks, destruction of property and disruption of legitimate business activities.

He noted that business owners have long complained of being forced to pay illegal protection fees, while residents have reported robberies, assaults and vandalism that have discouraged investment and created fear within the community.

Providing historical background, Otuoma said the gang was declared unlawful by the Government in December 2016 following sustained public concern.

He recalled that local leaders petitioned the National Government in 2017, leading to its formal outlawing by the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Ole Nkaissery before the ban was reaffirmed in 2019 by his successor Fred Matiang'i.

The governor said his administration initially pursued dialogue and rehabilitation instead of confrontation.

He disclosed that the county supported youth associated with the group by facilitating income-generating projects, including the purchase of a 14-seater matatu and a car wash machine, while also committing to youth empowerment programmes.

"Regrettably, despite these efforts, reports indicate that criminal activities have continued," he said, adding that the gang has allegedly attacked county revenue officers, disrupted revenue collection and intimidated residents.

Otuoma further cited the recent disruption of a Finance Bill public participation forum attended by the National Assembly Budget Committee, where an aide to Ugenya MP David Ochieng' was reportedly injured.

While welcoming the President's directive to dismantle criminal gangs across the country, Otuoma insisted that enforcement must target criminals and not communities or political groups.

"Our fight is not against any community, ethnic group or political affiliation. Crime is crime, regardless of who commits it," he said.

The governor pledged continued cooperation with the National Government and security agencies to restore law and order, while expanding youth employment, entrepreneurship and skills development programmes.

He also urged the National Police Service to fast-track the establishment of a police post around Marachi to enhance security in Busia town.