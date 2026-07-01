Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Governor Otuoma defends crackdown on criminal gang

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma addresing the press in Busia town on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.  [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has defended ongoing security operations against the outlawed "Jobless" gang in Busia County while calling for an independent investigation into the death of a civilian during the latest crackdown.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the governor expressed condolences to the family of Laura Wesonga, who died during a security operation in Marachi Estate, Busia Town, on Monday evening.

He described the incident as heartbreaking and urged investigators to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death without delay.

"While criminality must be confronted firmly and decisively, law enforcement operations must always be conducted within the law and with the highest regard for the safety of innocent members of the public," Otuoma said.

He added that any security operation resulting in civilian deaths must be subjected to an independent investigation and accountability.

Otuoma said the current security situation should be viewed within its historical context, noting that Busia Town has for nearly two decades struggled with organised criminal activities allegedly perpetrated by a gang commonly known as "Jobless," also referred to as the Marachi Boys or the Marachi Republican Council.

According to Otuoma, the group has repeatedly been linked to intimidation, extortion, violent attacks, destruction of property and disruption of legitimate business activities.

He noted that business owners have long complained of being forced to pay illegal protection fees, while residents have reported robberies, assaults and vandalism that have discouraged investment and created fear within the community.

Providing historical background, Otuoma said the gang was declared unlawful by the Government in December 2016 following sustained public concern.

He recalled that local leaders petitioned the National Government in 2017, leading to its formal outlawing by the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Ole Nkaissery before the ban was reaffirmed in 2019 by his successor Fred Matiang'i.

The governor said his administration initially pursued dialogue and rehabilitation instead of confrontation.

He disclosed that the county supported youth associated with the group by facilitating income-generating projects, including the purchase of a 14-seater matatu and a car wash machine, while also committing to youth empowerment programmes.

"Regrettably, despite these efforts, reports indicate that criminal activities have continued," he said, adding that the gang has allegedly attacked county revenue officers, disrupted revenue collection and intimidated residents.

Otuoma further cited the recent disruption of a Finance Bill public participation forum attended by the National Assembly Budget Committee, where an aide to Ugenya MP David Ochieng' was reportedly injured.

While welcoming the President's directive to dismantle criminal gangs across the country, Otuoma insisted that enforcement must target criminals and not communities or political groups.

"Our fight is not against any community, ethnic group or political affiliation. Crime is crime, regardless of who commits it," he said. 

The governor pledged continued cooperation with the National Government and security agencies to restore law and order, while expanding youth employment, entrepreneurship and skills development programmes.

He also urged the National Police Service to fast-track the establishment of a police post around Marachi to enhance security in Busia town.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Busia Chaos Governor Otuoma Busia Town
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's land wealth is never a problem; it's the framework to unlock it
Kenya's land wealth is never a problem; it's the framework to unlock it
Real Estate
By Shiv Arora
9 mins ago
Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Opinion
By Miriam Nafula
15 mins ago
Initiative to upskill youth in construction sector launched
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
By David Odongo 15 mins ago
PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
By David Odongo 15 mins ago
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
By Brian Ngugi 15 mins ago
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 15 mins ago
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved