Nyoro's proposals for Kenya's journey to Singapore

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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during his address at the Safari Park hotel Nairobi on August 17, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has laid out a number of proposals in what he said would transform the nation and make life easier for Kenyans.

In a televised address when he named his new political vehicle, the legislator blamed corruption, cronyism and proxy investments as reasons why Kenya was still lagging behind on matters development.

He announced that he had ditched the ruling United Democratic Alliance party and joined the People’s Party of Kenya.

Nyoro alleged that there were people with private interests who were eyeing minerals at Mrima Hills in Kwale County which he said if exploited could help Kenya pay her Sh13 trillion debts.

“We are not going to allow you to take over the mineral deposits for your own personal benefit because that is the silver bullet we have economically — oil and minerals — to deal with the issue of debt.”

The MP also said that Kenya should exploit the oil in Turkana County for the benefit of the country and the proceeds go to settle Kenya’s debt.

“The oil in Turkana should benefit Turkana County, Kenya, as a whole and also help us deal with this issue of huge debt.”

He alleged that a powerful individual had used his links in government to take control of the cement industry that has since seen the price of one bag increase by 50 per cent.

The MP wants the country to reform the power sector to allow private players to sell electricity national grid.

“We should have as many producers of energy as possible because our dependence on a few producers is what brings about crises,” he said.

He said that increased competition in the business would lower costs and create jobs since high electricity costs were an impediment to investments.

“We cannot talk about economic growth without talking about the cost of power.”

In one of his proposals during the address, Nyoro, said that Kenya should create a Doctors and Health Care Workers Commission.

This he said would streamline the management of doctors and address their challenges as well as of those of health sector.

According to the Kiharu MP the body will give doctors and healthcare workers a national platform to manage them, harmonise their employment and ease transfers across the country.

“If we have a national platform to manage our health-care workers, this will be a good opportunity, first of all to harmonise, and number two also, to ease their welfare in terms of transfers,” Nyoro said.

The commission, he said, would also help the country address staffing challenges and improve medical professionals’ welfare.

The MP also said that Kenyan’s contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) pensions and retirement can be reduced by half and the remainder redirected to funding healthcare.

This move he said that would plug some Sh40 billion into the system to cater for emergencies and chronic illnesses.

“Many families have been ravaged by bills. As much as we are talking as leaders, we must provide practical solutions.”

He also proposed the creation of a government-owned company that would own government run systems like eCitizen, Social Health Authority among others and would be listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with government retaining a 51 per cent stake.

The MP said this would help reduce political patronage that was being applied in procuring these systems while ensuring Kenyans have a stake in state-owned assets.

He also wants the Judiciary capacity to be doubled within five years and amendments done to ensure the institution gets 1.5 per cent of revenue generated in the country.

The MP said this move would ensure delivery of justice for all Kenyans and would help deal with delay of cases.