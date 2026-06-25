Businesses disrupted, vigil held as Kakamega holds June 25 commemoration

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The late Caroline Shiramba's parents during candle-lighting. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Tension remained high in Kakamega Town on Wednesday as the family of the late Caroline Shiramba joined a section of traders and residents in lighting candles at the spot where she was allegedly killed during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

Caroline's parents, Alice Nekesa and Morris Shiramba, led the candlelight vigil at Muliro Gardens, where a brief memorial ceremony was held in honour of their daughter and other victims who lost their lives during the nationwide demonstrations.

The emotional event coincided with the second anniversary of the protests that left more than 60 people dead and scores injured across the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, the grieving family renewed their call for justice, saying they were yet to receive satisfactory answers regarding the circumstances surrounding their daughter's death.

"We have come to the exact place where our daughter was killed, and today we are urging the government to ensure justice for Caroline and other victims is served. It has been two years full of darkness, and we have received no positive response from the State as the perpetrators continue to walk free," said Morris Shiramba.

The 69-year-old also urged young people to turn out in large numbers to honour those who lost their lives during the protests while maintaining peace.

"Demonstrations are allowed, and young people should hold their protests, but they must be conducted peacefully. Police should stop using excessive force and stop killing young people who are exercising their democratic rights," he said.

Caroline's mother, Alice Nekesa, welcomed ongoing efforts towards compensation for victims' families, saying the process offered a glimmer of hope despite the pain of their loss.

"We have been contacted by IPOA and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights regarding compensation. The process should be concluded quickly so that this matter can be brought to a close, although it will never bring back the lives we lost. As we remember our daughter, we urge police to exercise restraint and ensure the protests remain peaceful," said Nekesa.

Meanwhile, security remained tight across Kakamega Town, with a heavy police presence deployed to monitor the situation and prevent any outbreak of violence.

Officers were stationed in several areas considered potential flashpoints, including Maraba Estate, Lurambi Estate and Kefinco Estate.

The anniversary also disrupted normal business activities, with many traders opting to close their shops or operate on a limited scale amid fears of demonstrations and possible looting.

Muliro Gardens and its surrounding areas, usually bustling with activity, remained largely deserted as residents adopted a cautious approach.

Business activity within Kakamega's Central Business District slowed significantly, with many traders choosing to stay away from their premises due to security concerns.

Residents expressed mixed reactions to the anniversary, with some participating in commemorations while others remained indoors as security officers maintained a visible presence throughout the town.

James Shivachi, a boda boda operator in Kakamega Town, lamented the decline in business and appealed for peaceful demonstrations.

"I arrived in town at around 6:30 a.m., but business has been very low. There are few customers because many people fear that the Gen Z anniversary protests could turn chaotic," said Shivachi.

He added: "We do not want more deaths. The President should ensure that the issues young people are raising, such as job creation and improving the economy, are addressed."

As the country reflected on the events of June 25, 2024, families of victims continued to demand accountability, while residents and business owners hoped the anniversary would pass peacefully without further loss of life.