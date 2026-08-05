Do you think the Sifuna wave is a threat to Kalonzo's presidential dream?

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The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined the Linda Wananchi brigade led by the Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi MP Babu Owino, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale for a media briefing where they ruled out working with Ruto in the 2027 general Elections on July 30, 2026.[File-Standard]

Yes, much as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka may possess many years of political experience compared to Senator Edwin Sifuna, it is clear that Sifuna now seems to command a larger constituency of supporters, especially young people in urban areas.

No wonder recent opinion surveys have placed Sifuna way ahead of Kalonzo in terms of popularity as the preferred presidential candidate.

I think Sifuna’s sharp rise in popularity is directly proportional to the amount of efforts he has invested in political mobilization and voter engagement as opposed to Kalonzo, who has somewhat been reluctant to move around the country seeking voter support.

In Kenya, political breakthrough is widely determined by how one manages the present moment, not the past. Kalonzo appears to dwell on the past, something that the current crop of young voters know little about.

Sifuna has been vibrant and active on the campaign trail, winning support from regions beyond his Western backyard stronghold.

Sifuna is currently enjoying the perception of the face of generational change of leadership by the majority of eligible young voters, something that is hard to come by with Kalonzo.

For me, all these factors will upset Kalonzo’s bargaining capability as the presidential flag-bearer within the opposition.