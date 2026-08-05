Man sentenced to death for the murder of a teenager

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A man has been sentenced to life in prison after the High Court in Kakamega convicted him for the murder of a 16-year-old teenager.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Alice Bett stated that Isaiah Matukho Okhala, 51, did not show remorse despite the manner in which the teenager was murdered.

The trial judge also noted that the objectives of sentencing in 2022 are retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation, restorative justice, community protection, denunciation, reconciliation and reintegration.

The prosecution told the court that the victim was a 16-year-old boy with mental challenges, hence a vulnerable child whom the accused took advantage of.

They urged the court to consider the circumstances of the case and hand a stiffer penalty to the accused. They also noted that the accused had served a custodial sentence for stealing in 2007.

A pre-sentencing report filed noted that the accused had a history of personal truancy, having dropped out of school of his own volition at class three, engaged in substance abuse and associated with delinquent peer groups.

The area assistant chief said he was a habitual offender with a history of substance abuse and criminal activities, particularly theft.

He said that after committing the offence, he (accused) evaded arrest, during which he was harboured by his peers within the village. On mitigation, Okhala denied committing the offence and pleaded for the court's leniency.