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Inside President Ruto's bag of goodies for village elders

By Okumu Modachi | Aug. 5, 2026
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President William Ruto.[File]

At least 106,000 village elders across the country will enjoy monthly stipend, free smartphones, training and health insurance cover, the government has announced.

President William Ruto announced the support package on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during an engagement forum with more than 10,000 village elders representing their colleagues from across the country.

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