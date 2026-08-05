Suspects in the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso to remain in custody for 14 days

Two suspects believed to be persons of interest in the investigations regarding the killings of of Dr Victoria Nthunya will remain in custody for 14 days.
The arraignment of Angella and Makaralu brings to four those arrested over the murder of Dr Mutiso.
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