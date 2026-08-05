Drama as Kaguchia disappears from court only to reappear under police escort

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia (center) flanked by Nyandarua Senator John Methu (left) and Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo (right) leaving Milimani Law Courts where he had been charged with accusations of defamatory remarks during a political rally. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

It was a day of drama as Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia was presented in court yesterday over alleged offensive and inciting remarks made during a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

With two court orders issued the previous day and another Tuesday morning reinforcing the defence lawyers' position against their client's continued detention ahead of plea taking and what they described as trumped-up charges, the courthouse was engulfed in hours of confusion, legal battles and a dramatic disappearance that temporarily brought proceedings to a halt.