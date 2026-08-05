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Another Killing-Boda boda rider beaten to death

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Aug. 5, 2026
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Family members , Human Rights Activists and friends of the late Eric Otieno 19 year old, who was torture at Muthaiga police station, died on the way to hospital. They are waiting for postmortem at Margaret Kenyatta Hospital Kariobangi. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenyans are once again, mourning the death of another young man, Eric Otieno, beaten by police and left for dead.

Otieno, a boda boda rider, was allegedly arrested by police and booked on Saturday at Muthaiga station.

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Related Topics

Boda Boda Eric Otieno Muthaiga Police Station Thika Road
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