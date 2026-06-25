Police lockdown leaves towns deserted on Gen Z protest anniversary

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Heavy police deployment along Moi Avenue, near National Archives in Nairobi county on June 24, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenyans on Thursday, June 25, woke up to deserted towns and empty streets as the country commemorated the second anniversary of the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

Major towns across the country recorded low activity as police mounted roadblocks and deployed heavily ahead of planned protests and memorial events.

In Nairobi County, police cordoned off roads leading to the central business district and erected barbed-wire barricades on roads approaching Parliament.

Roadblocks were mounted at Allsops and Githurai, while officers at Kangemi Bridge in Westlands turned back public service vehicles.

Police also blocked access along Valley Road from Ngong Road and Kawangware and mounted another roadblock at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout on Mombasa Road.

Police cordon off Parliament road to block access to Parliament building. [Lenox Sengre, Standard]

The situation played out in Nakuru, Murang'a, Machakos, Kakamega and Nyeri counties, where county headquarters recorded reduced movement under heavy security deployment.

Kitengela town in Kajiado County, which has witnessed violent protests in recent months, also remained largely deserted as police officers patrolled major streets.

The restrictions came despite Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen's assurance that Thursday would be a normal working day, with businesses and schools operating as usual.

The anniversary events followed the arrest of activist Bob Njagi, whom police accused of mobilising people to join the demonstrations.

Human rights activists and Gen-Z in Mombasa attend a service at ACK Memorial Cathedral ahead of a protest marking the second anniversary of the anti-government protests. [Robert Menza, Standard]

In Mombasa County, protesters attended a service at the Anglican Church of Kenya Memorial Cathedral before taking to the streets.

Police maintained a strong presence across counties as journalists documented developments throughout the day.

On Wednesday, June 24, Murkomen said police had received a notification from families of people killed during the June 2024 protests and subsequent demonstrations in 2025.

He explained that organisers had provided the route they intended to use but had not indicated the time the demonstrations would begin or end.

“Police are, therefore, ready to provide security and guide the protesters tomorrow according to their request,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen warned that unnamed politicians had financed plans to infiltrate the demonstrations and target businesses owned by politicians and businesspeople who had declined to support them.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is pursuing credible intelligence leads that will lead to the arrest of those involved.”

Murkomen maintained that Thursday would remain a normal working day, with businesses and schools operating as usual.