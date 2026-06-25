Heavy police deployment chokes Nairobi traffic ahead of June 25 anniversary

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Police mount a roadblock at Allsops on Thika Superhughway, halting vehicles from entering Nairobi CBD on June 26, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

As early as 4 am, motorists travelling along major highways into Nairobi encountered police roadblocks, with sections of Thika Road among the first to experience movement restrictions that triggered heavy traffic congestion and commuter delays ahead of planned June 25 commemorations.

The heavy security deployment came as Gen Z activists and civil society groups prepared to mark the second anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, during which dozens of demonstrators were killed or injured in confrontations with security forces.

Organizers had billed the commemorations as peaceful events to honor those who lost their lives during the nationwide protests.

On Mombasa Road, traffic stretched from Athi River through Mlolongo after police blocked public transport vehicles and private motorists from proceeding beyond the Nairobi Expressway.

Hundreds of commuters have been forced to disembark and continue on foot as matatus and buses were denied entry to the city center.

Similar scenes unfolded on Thika Road, where police mounted checkpoints near TRM, Allsops, and other sections of the highway, causing heavy traffic.

In Ruiru, Githurai, and Allsops, public service vehicles were blocked from entering the Central Business District while private motorists underwent security screening.

On Waiyaki Way, traffic slowed significantly after police established roadblocks at Uthiru and the Kangemi flyover. Several public service vehicles have been denied access to the CBD, forcing commuters to walk long distances to their workplaces.

Checkpoints were also set up on inbound Ngong Road, where General Service Unit officers stopped and screened vehicles near West Park. Lang'ata Road was closed at Nyayo Stadium, and the Nairobi West Roundabout was shut to traffic heading toward the city center.

Roadblocks were also mounted at Masai Lodge Junction in Rongai and Kingero Junction along the Lower Kabete-Western Bypass corridor, while long vehicle queues formed in Limuru Town. Traffic along the Westlands and Kiambu corridors was equally affected as motorists sought alternative routes.

Within the Central Business District, a heavy police presence was reported around the General Post Office and other strategic locations, with access to some sections of the city tightly controlled.