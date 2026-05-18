Two shot dead as fuel protests paralyse transport in western Kenya

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Protesters during demonstrations over high fuel prices in Kakamega, on May 18, 2026. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

Two people were shot dead while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries after police engaged protesters during violent demonstrations over high fuel prices in western Kenya.

The deadly confrontations were witnessed in Kakamega town on Monday as anti-fuel price protests escalated into running battles between police and youths who barricaded roads, lit bonfires and disrupted transport operations.

One youth was reportedly shot in the head while a middle-aged man died after being shot three times in the back as police dispersed crowds along the Kakamega-Kisumu highway.

Several protesters and bystanders sustained injuries during the chaos, with witnesses accusing police of using excessive force to disperse the demonstrators.

Alfred Anahati, a tuk-tuk driver, who sustained a gunshot wound, said he was caught up in the chaos while at his work station.

Anahati said protesters had run towards the area where he was standing before armed police officers arrived and opened fire.

“After a short while, we came back to that spot, but unfortunately, the police had already arrived there and shot him,” he said from his hospital bed.

He said he had not reported to work and only went to town to assess the situation.

“I was off today. I did not open work, but I was in town just to check how things were going,” he said.

The unrest paralysed activities across Kakamega, Bungoma and Busia counties as transport operators withdrew vehicles from the roads in protest against soaring fuel prices and rising operational costs.

A spot check by The Standard established that by as early as 9am, major highways and towns across the region had experienced severe transport disruptions, with bus parks and matatu stages remaining deserted.

The usually busy Kakamega-Kisumu, Kakamega-Webuye and Kakamega-Mumias highways recorded minimal traffic as youths lit bonfires and blocked roads using stones and burning tyres.

At around 11am, tension escalated after groups of youths stormed sections of the Kakamega-Kisumu highway and barricaded the road, forcing anti-riot police officers to fire in the air and lob tear gas canisters to disperse the growing crowd.

Police arrested some protesters in Kakamega town as they struggled to reopen blocked roads and restore normalcy.

Learning activities were equally affected after several schools, including Kakamega Primary School and other learning institutions within the town, were forced to close indefinitely due to insecurity.

Parents rushed to pick up learners over fears of the spreading protests.

In Bungoma and Busia towns, business and transport activities were also paralysed, with most streets and bus stages remaining unusually quiet.

Passengers travelling to different destinations complained of sharply increased fares caused by a shortage of public service vehicles.

The owner of HomeBoyz PSV vehicles, Cleophas Shimanyula alias Toto, urged President William Ruto to urgently intervene and lower fuel prices before transport operators are pushed out of business.

Shimanyula warned that many operators could be forced to sell their vehicles if the situation persists.

“We are struggling to keep these vehicles on the road. If the government does not act quickly, many people will lose their jobs because operators cannot continue absorbing these costs,” he said.

Jane Imbiakha, a fruit vendor in Kakamega town, said she was forced to close her business for fear of looting by rowdy youths.

“It is not practical to do my business because there are running battles between police and youths in town. We are asking President Ruto to intervene because we have not received our items due to the strike over soaring fuel prices,” said Imbiakha.

Christopher Ouma, a matatu operator, accused the government of overburdening Kenyans through heavy taxes and levies on fuel.

Ouma called on the government to reduce VAT on fuel from the current rate to three percent and lower the road maintenance levy from Sh3 to Sh1.5 to cushion wananchi.

“We did not elect President Ruto to overburden Kenyans with hefty levies. If the situation persists, many youths are going to be jobless and insecurity will surge in town. This shows how Ruto’s administration has failed,” said Ouma.

The demonstrations erupted days after the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority review of fuel prices.

However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi criticised the protests, terming the matatu strike unnecessary despite admitting that rising fuel prices were hurting businesses and households.

Mbadi said the government was handling the matter cautiously because the fuel crisis was largely influenced by global market forces beyond Kenya’s control.

“In my view, the strike is completely uncalled for even though the prices of fuel have gone up,” Mbadi said.

“My concern is that we are trying to solve a global problem using domestic means, which is not appropriate.”

The CS maintained that the government was exploring ways of cushioning Kenyans from the impact of rising fuel prices while ensuring stability in the energy sector.

By Monday evening, tension remained high in parts of Kakamega town as security officers intensified patrols.