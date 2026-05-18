LSK to sue state over high fuel, power prices amid protests

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Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama. [File,Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has warned it will move to court if the government fails to review fuel and electricity pricing decisions it says have pushed up living costs and triggered nationwide protests.

LSK accused the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the National Treasury of approving pricing changes without full transparency, accountability and public participation.

It cited revised pump prices issued on May 14, which raised diesel to Sh242.92 per litre in Nairobi and super petrol to Sh214.25 per litre.

It also flagged electricity pass-through adjustments of about Sh4.72 per kilowatt-hour.

“The cumulative effect of these measures has imposed a disproportionate and economically unsustainable burden on Kenyan households, businesses, manufacturers, transport operators and other productive sectors of the economy,” said LSK President Charles Kanjama in a statement on Monday, May 18.

LSK called for an immediate review of the May to June pricing guidelines and electricity charges set by EPRA, alongside an audit of the government-to-government petroleum importation framework.

It also demanded disclosure on the Petroleum Development Levy stabilisation mechanism and raised concern over what it described as gaps in oversight of the energy sector.

“The state remains constitutionally bound to ensure openness, accountability, procedural fairness and meaningful public participation,” noted Kanjama.

The society also called for independent investigations into alleged police brutality during protests linked to fuel prices, including reported shootings in Thika.

At the same time, LSK condemned vandalism and looting during demonstrations, saying such acts undermine peaceful protest rights.

LSK said it is reviewing possible constitutional and legal action if authorities fail to act and placed its members on standby to support affected citizens.