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State sets out response measures following Ebola outbreak in Uganda

By Noel Nabiswa | May. 18, 2026

Ebola test, conceptual image. [AFP]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that no case of Ebola virus has been detected within the country yet.

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Ebola Outbreak Ebola Uganda Health Alert Ministry of Health
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