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Tourism, trade hard hit by matatu strike in upper Eastern

By Ali Abdi | May. 18, 2026
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Protesters block Isiolo-Moyale highway during demonstrations over fuel prices in Isiolo town on May 18, 2026. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The transport operators strike in upper Eastern has affected the tourism and cross-border trade, among other sectors.

There were no vehicles travelling to game lodges and campsites in Shaba, Buffalo Springs (Isiolo) and Samburu National Reserves as members of the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (Kato) joined the counterparts in the transport sector in the nationwide strike.

Revenue clerks and game rangers who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity in Isiolo and Samburu counties said no vehicles entered the two game parks by the time of going to the press.

"We are at the gate (entrance) of the park and no single tour vehicle has so far arrived," said a clerk based at one of the entry points of of a game park in Isiolo.

A similar source on the Samburu side said: "The first group of tourists usually start arriving from 10 am and it's now going to 2 pm and we are yet to register a vehicle in our records."

A source at one of the lodges revealed that dozens of foreign guests expected at the facility by lunch hour on Monday were stranded in Nairobi due to the strike.

And movement between Kenya and landlocked Ethiopia was also affected after members of the transporters union joined the strike.

Ethiopia imports mainly manufactured goods like vegetable oil, kitchen wares and plastic from Kenya and abroad while it exports beans, onions and spices, among others.

There were no transit goods trucks that passed through Isiolo town which lies along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway. Some trucks plying the route were parked in the town by the time of going to the press.

Meanwhile, traffic along the key highway was low after several matatus withdrew from the road.

Affected routes included Isiolo-Meru, Isiolo-Nanyuki-Nairobi and Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale.

An official of Meiso Sacco that operates in the region, Mohamed Ahmed said all their matatus were parked in various towns.

" e joined the strike that was called by our national officials. We will stay put until the issue of fuel crisis in the country is adequately addressed by the government," said Mr Ahmed. 

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Related Topics

Upper Eastern Matatu Strike Cross-Border Trade Upper Eastern Tourism Samburu National Reserve
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