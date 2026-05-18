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Gospel singer Rachel Wandeto dies after brutal attack in Mwiki

By Molly Chebet | May. 18, 2026
Gospel musician Rachel Wandeto at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Gospel musician Rachel Wandeto has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, days after she was allegedly attacked and set ablaze by unknown assailants in Mwiki, Nairobi.

Wandeto succumbed to severe burn injuries sustained during the May 15, 2026, attack along Obama Road where she was accosted while running errands.

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