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Fuel protests: Nationwide transport strike paralyses commuting

By Mate Tongola | May. 18, 2026
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Stranded passengers at the General Motors (GM) terminus waiting for public transport. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Transport operations were paralysed across the country on Monday after Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators began a nationwide strike to protest rising fuel prices, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

A spot check by The Standard across several counties established that most PSV operators had honoured the strike call, keeping vehicles off the roads in solidarity with the industrial action.

Major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru, which are usually characterised by heavy weekday traffic, remained unusually clear as the strike took effect.

Commuters in many towns were forced to walk long distances to work and school, while others remained stranded at bus stops amid uncertainty over when normal transport services would resume.

In Kitengela, the roads had been blocked as early as 7:35 am, with tyres set on fire in the middle of the road. No police presence was reported at the time of going to press.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Transport Sector Alliance announced that all vehicles affiliated with its associations would suspend operations until the government addresses concerns about soaring fuel costs.

The disruption also affected the education sector, with several private schools sending notices to parents announcing the postponement of Monday classes due to transport challenges caused by the strike.

7:05am: The road leading into Kitengela town baricaded by protestors. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]
7:09am: Commuters scramble for few available PSVs at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
7:10am: The usually busy Saba Saba intersection in Mombasa experienced unusually light traffic flow. [Robert Menza, Standard]
7:13am: Communters hike a lorry along Mombasa Road.
7:20am: Limuru bus terminus that boasts over 1000 matatus was deserted. [George Njunge, Standard]

7:53am: Situation along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.
8:21am: Situation at Roysambu stage.
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