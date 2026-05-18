Savula fires back at Oparanya over Ruto's Western Kenya support claims

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has dismissed claims by Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya that President William Ruto has lost support in Western Kenya.
Oparanya had reportedly warned that internal wrangles within ODM could derail efforts to rally the region behind President Ruto’s re-election bid. However, Savula urged him to stop making excuses and focus on campaigns, saying Western Kenya remained firmly behind the President.
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