Busia unveils portable ultrasound devices to boost early diagnosis

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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Parliament, March 23, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Busia County Government has rolled out portable ultrasound devices to strengthen early diagnosis and improve patient outcomes, in a move expected to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths.

The devices, known as Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), were unveiled on Tuesday at Malaba Health Centre through a partnership involving the County Government, AMPATH, Moi University and a global consortium of health institutions.

The tablet-sized machines are designed to shorten the time between clinical suspicion and diagnosis, allowing healthcare workers to make quicker and more accurate medical decisions at the patient’s bedside.

Governor Paul Otuoma said the technology will be critical in detecting intra-abdominal conditions, particularly among pregnant women, where delayed diagnosis has often led to complications and fatalities.

“In many cases, people delay seeking medical attention until their condition worsens, making treatment more difficult and costly. Early diagnosis is key to preventing severe complications,” said Otuoma.

The POCUS devices will help identify pregnancy-related complications such as abnormal fetal position, placenta-related conditions and other underlying risks that may endanger both mother and child.

Beyond maternal healthcare, the devices will also be used to detect internal injuries in accident victims, diagnose breast conditions, and assess lung and heart complications, expanding access to essential diagnostic services at primary healthcare levels.

Due to their portability, the devices can be operated by trained healthcare workers who are not specialised radiographers, improving access to imaging services in remote and underserved areas.

Following diagnosis, patients with severe conditions will be referred to higher-level facilities under newly introduced structured referral guidelines aimed at ensuring timely and appropriate care.

Moi University Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics, Research and Extension, Khaemba Ongeti, said the initiative addresses longstanding gaps in access to timely diagnostic services.

“Delays in diagnosis and late presentation of advanced diseases are not just system inefficiencies; they represent human stories of preventable suffering,” he said.

Ongeti clarified that the devices are not meant to replace conventional radiology services but to complement them by strengthening the healthcare system’s response capacity.

He added that a POCUS Centre of Excellence has been established at Moi University and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to support training and research.

“The centre will help develop best practices and ensure frontline healthcare workers are well equipped to deliver quality care,” he said.

Deputy Governor Arthur Odera noted that the county’s collaboration with AMPATH and Moi University has previously yielded positive results in tackling HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other public health challenges.

Health officials say the new technology, coupled with strengthened referral systems, is expected to significantly enhance patient safety and accelerate treatment across Busia County.