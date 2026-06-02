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Wanjigi: Listen to Kenyans on Ebola issue

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 2, 2026
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Businessman and politician Jimmy Wanjigi. [File, Standard]

Businessman and politician Jimmy Wanjigi has called for greater public engagement on national issues and urged Kenyans to focus on solutions to challenges affecting the country rather than political divisions.

Speaking during a town hall meeting held at Shimanzi in Mombasa, Wanjigi said the forum was part of a wider initiative aimed at creating conversations with citizens across the country on matters of national importance.

He told residents that the discussions were intended to give Kenyans an opportunity to air their views and seek explanations on issues affecting their daily lives.

Wanjigi emphasised that his movement was founded on hope and not hostility, saying its agenda was to inspire confidence in the future of Kenya.

In apparent reference to the government plan to have an Ebola quarantine centre established in Nanyuki, the businessman also criticised what he termed the government's handling of public health and national security concerns, arguing that leaders must uphold the oath they take to protect the lives and welfare of Kenyan citizens.

"Elected leaders will be held accountable for decisions that put citizens at risk. The responsibility of the government is to safeguard the interests of Kenyans at all times," he noted.

On opposition politics, Wanjigi urged political leaders to move away from slogans and term-limit debates and instead focus on addressing the pressing concerns facing ordinary citizens.

According to him, the role of the opposition should be to champion the interests of Kenyans by offering practical solutions to economic and social challenges rather than engaging in personality-driven politics.

The town hall meeting attracted a large crowd of residents from Mombasa who turned up to listen to Wanjigi's views on the country's political and economic direction.

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Related Topics

Jimmy Wanjigi Political Divisions Ebola Ebola Quarantine
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