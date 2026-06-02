Turkana woman rep Ishuu decries toxic politics, calls for respect

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Turkana woman rep Cecilia Ishuu. [Courtesy/X]

Turkana Woman Rep Cecilia Ishuu has condemned the rising wave of political mudslinging and character assassination, warning that growing toxicity in political discourse threatens development and national cohesion. She singled out former Turkana County Assembly Speaker Christopher Nakuleu over what she termed divisive and disrespectful language in political discussions.

Addressing a rally in Kachoda village, Turkana North, she condemned what she described as vulgar and offensive remarks allegedly directed at her. She said, as an elected leader, she deserves the same respect accorded to all public officials, regardless of political differences.

The lawmaker was responding to an alleged social media post by Nakuleu in which he reportedly urged residents of Turkana North to marry from within the region and avoid women from other areas. Ishuu said she believed the remarks were indirectly aimed at her because she is married to a prominent businessman from Turkana North.

“I want Nakuleu to stop abusing me on social media. I have never confronted or insulted him publicly or online because I respect him as my husband’s friend. Politics should not create bad blood between us,” she said.

Ishuu, who is a member of the UDA party, emphasised that Turkana cultural traditions discourage women who are formally and culturally married from publicly insulting men. She noted that Nakuleu participated in cultural rites alongside her husband at Sasame, a bond she said made them part of the same extended family.

Drawing from cultural values, the legislator maintained that her marriage firmly ties her to Turkana North and dismissed suggestions that she does not belong in the region.

“I am the official wife of Turkana North, and I will be buried there,” she declared.

Despite the political tensions, Ishuu said she would continue treating Nakuleu with respect because of his status as a leader and their long-standing relationship, vowing not to engage in public exchanges of insults.

“You, Nakuleu, took part in my traditional wedding and dowry negotiations. I also supported you politically for ten years when you served as a Member of Parliament for Turkana North. Do not feel offended because I choose to support another person. I have a democratic right to support whoever I want, and that should not create divisions between us,” she said.

She urged leaders seeking elective positions to conduct peaceful campaigns and allow voters to choose their preferred candidates through the ballot.

Ishuu called for civility among political leaders, saying respectful engagement and issue-based politics are essential to preserving unity and fostering development in Turkana County.

Her remarks come amid heightened political activity in the county as leaders position themselves ahead of future elections, with growing calls for tolerance and mutual respect among rival camps.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ishuu has condemned the rising wave of political mudslinging and character assassination. She warned that the increasing toxicity in political discourse threatens both development and cohesion in the country. She singled out former Turkana County Assembly Speaker Christopher Nakuleu for the use of divisive and disrespectful language in political discourse.

Addressing a rally in Kachoda village in Turkana North, Ishuu condemned what she described as vulgar and offensive remarks allegedly directed at her. She said as an elected leader, she deserves the same respect accorded to all public officials, regardless of political differences.

The lawmaker was responding to an alleged social media post by Nakuleu in which he reportedly urged residents of Turkana North to marry from within the region and avoid women from other areas. Ishuu said she believed the remarks were indirectly aimed at her because she is married to a prominent businessman from Turkana North.

“I want Nakuleu to stop abusing me on social media. I have never confronted or insulted him publicly or online because I respect him as my husband’s friend. Politics should not create bad blood between us,” she said.

Ishuu, who is a member of the UDA party, emphasised that Turkana cultural traditions discourage women who are formally and culturally married from publicly insulting men. She noted that Nakuleu participated in cultural rites alongside her husband at Sasame, a bond she said makes them part of the same extended family.

Drawing from cultural values, the legislator maintained that her marriage firmly ties her to Turkana North and dismissed any suggestion that she does not belong in the region.

“I am the official wife of Turkana North, and I will be buried there,” she declared.

Despite the political tensions, Ishuu said she would continue treating Nakuleu with respect because of his status as a leader and their long-standing relationship. She vowed not to engage in public exchanges of insults.

“You, Nakuleu, took part in my traditional wedding and dowry negotiations. I also supported you politically for ten years when you served as a Member of Parliament for Turkana North. Do not feel offended because I choose to support another person. I have a democratic right to support whoever I want, and that should not create divisions between us,” she said.

She further urged leaders seeking elective positions to conduct their campaigns peacefully and allow voters to determine their preferred candidates through the ballot. Ishuu called for civility among political leaders, saying respectful engagement and issue-based politics are essential for preserving unity and fostering development in Turkana County.

Her remarks come amid heightened political activity in the county as leaders position themselves ahead of future electoral contests, with calls growing for tolerance and mutual respect among rival camps.