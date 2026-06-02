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Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jun. 2, 2026

President William Ruto during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium. [PCS]

President William Ruto has apologised to the residents of Northern Kenya counties for marginalisation since independence. 

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