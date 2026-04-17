Apathy, mistrust and weak mobilisation stall voter registration in Western

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A Voter gets registered at Kurus town in Kirinyaga County. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

The ongoing voter registration drive by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is facing growing resistance in the Western region, with turnout remaining low despite significant resources invested in the exercise.

Across counties such as Busia and Kakamega, the enhanced continuous voter registration (ECVR) exercise is limping behind targets, exposing deeper concerns about voter apathy, mistrust in the electoral process, and a lack of political mobilisation.

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana has publicly expressed concern over the trend, faulting local leaders for failing to rally residents to register as voters.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum in Kakamega, Mukhwana said politicians had instead shifted focus to voter transfers and political realignments rather than encouraging new registrations.

“We are not seeing deliberate efforts from leaders to mobilise residents. This is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Mukhwana urged leaders to use their influence to encourage mass voter registration.

"It is disappointing that our politicians have not shown a willingness to help us in mobilising for voter registration. Our officers are more involved in voter transfer instead of registering new voters. You are not helping us," he lamented.

The IEBC, however, maintains that it has deployed adequate resources, including registration kits, personnel, and outreach programmes.

Western Regional Commissioner Macharia Irungu said the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) will step in to boost the exercise.

He revealed that uncollected national identity cards will be distributed through chiefs to ensure that eligible applicants can register as voters.

“We will mobilise all uncollected IDs from registrars’ offices and channel them through chiefs for delivery to applicants to facilitate voter registration,” he said.

However, interviews with residents across the reveal a more complex picture, one driven by disillusionment and economic hardship.

In Busia town, many young people say they see little value in registering to vote.

“Leaders only remember us during campaigns. After that, nothing changes. Why should I register?” asked Brian Odhiambo, a boda boda rider.

Sharon Auma, a 23-year-old shop attendant, echoed similar sentiments, saying survival takes priority over civic duties.

“Life is already hard. Voting has never improved my situation. I would rather focus on making ends meet,” she said.

Such views reflect a growing disconnect between citizens and the political class, particularly among the youth who make up the bulk of unregistered voters.

Political analyst cum advocate Wycliffe Onyonje argues that the apathy is partly self-inflicted by leaders who have neglected grassroots mobilisation.

“Many politicians are preoccupied with zoning, alliances, and securing their positions ahead of elections. Voter registration is not politically attractive to them unless it directly benefits their ambitions,” he said.

Onyonje says the low turnout has far-reaching implications for democratic participation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Low registration rates risk locking out thousands of eligible voters, especially young people, while weakening the legitimacy of electoral outcomes," he said.

He cautions that restoring public trust will require more than just technical preparedness.

“Voter apathy is a symptom of deeper issues: broken trust, economic frustration, and political fatigue. Unless people feel their vote matters, they will continue to disengage,” he said.

Last week, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma also acknowledged the slow uptake, urging residents to turn out in large numbers while calling on leaders to intensify efforts.

Busia County has registered 19,465 new voters since the rollout of the enhanced voter registration exercise, representing just 40 per cent of the 47,540 target set for the 30 days.

Governor Paul Otuoma said the figures were below expectations and called for renewed efforts to boost turnout across all seven constituencies.

“Since the rollout of the enhanced voter registration exercise, Busia County has recorded 19,465 new voters, just 40 per cent of our 47,540 target for the 30 days. These figures call for renewed energy and collective action from all of us,” said Otuoma.

Data from the county indicates that Teso South constituency is leading in voter registration at 52 per cent, while Funyula is trailing at 32 per cent, highlighting disparities in uptake across the region.