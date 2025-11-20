×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

AAR Hospital receives SafeCare level 5 certification

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 20, 2025
AAR Hospital CEO, Dr Aysha Edwards  chats with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the award of SafeCare level 5 certification. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

AAR Hospital has received SafeCare level 5 certification for its exceptionally high quality of healthcare services offered to patients.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the award of the SafeCare standards certification which is awarded after a thorough survey of thirteen specific areas in a hospital.

The areas include governance and management, human resource and management, patient and family rights and access to care

Others are management of information, risk management, outpatient services, inpatient care, surgery and anesthesia services, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging services, medication management and support services.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Duale said the SafeCare assessments are developed in compliance with the Ministry of Health’s quality and safety framework, and are designed to align with regulatory standards, including accreditation from the Kenya National Accreditation Service (KENAS).

“I salute the management of AAR Hospital on this great achievement, quality healthcare is a collaborative effort between public and private providers and AAR Hospital is a partner in that sense,” said Duale.

He said the assessments are accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), covering both medical and non-medical aspects of care across facilities of all sizes, from small clinics to large hospitals.

According to him, up to 7,000 health facilities across 21 countries have SafeCare standards certification, 3,000 of which are public and private health facilities in 9 African countries.

Additionally, 28 healthcare systems have adopted SafeCare standards as their mark of quality.

They include the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) predecessor, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Kenya, the Health Insurance Funds in Tanzania and Kwara State, Nigeria.

AAR Hospital CEO, Dr Aysha Edwards said SafeCare is a partnership between PharmAccess, Joint Commission International (JCI), and the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), collaborating to create rigorous, realistic clinical standards specifically tailored to resource-restricted environments.

“We are proud of this major milestone for AAR Hospital Limited, this certification reflects our continuous commitment to delivering safe, high quality and patient-centric care,” she said.

 Other services surveyed under SafeCare standards include pandemic preparedness, maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH), sustainable practices and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In her sentiments, PharmAccess Program Director, Angela Siteyi said SafeCare was established to check healthcare standards for resource-constrained countries, where millions of preventable deaths occur due to poor quality services.

“At SafeCare, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their circumstances,” she said, adding, “We work to inspire and empower healthcare facilities worldwide to improve the quality and safety of their services, even in the face of significant resource constraints.

Ms Siteyi said they work with governments, public and private healthcare providers, patients, and corporate partners to advance healthcare quality globally.

“Our management team is supported by leaders across West Africa, Eastern Africa and India, united in the goal of delivering safe, high-quality healthcare for all,” she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SafeCare Level 5 Certification AAR Hospital AAR Services SafeCare Standards Certification
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
4 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
4 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 4 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved