Uproar as truck kills one more person along Webuye Kitale Highway where 15 people were killed on Monday

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An 80-year-old man dies at the same spot of a recent deadly crash. [File Courtesy]

The Malaha Junction on the busy Kitale-Webuye road continues to claim more lives after an 80-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by a truck at the same place where a truck claimed the lives of 15 people on Monday.

According to the eyewitnesses, the old man lost his life after a speeding truck tried to escape, colliding with an oncoming Cane tractor and ramming into a motorcycle, killing the passenger on the spot.

"The problem was occasioned by the driver of the tractor who was coming from Malaha market to connect with Webuye highway, and there was a speeding truck coming from Webuye side heading to Kitale and the driver tried to escape the tractor and ended up hitting a motorcycle that was coming from Lugulu, killing the old man on the spot," said Pastor John Nabaki.

The boda boda operator was rushed to Webuye Level Four Hospital for treatment.

Locals are now calling for the government to mark the Malaha area as a black spot and road offenders should be heavily punished.

"This area should be marked as a black spot to give a stern warning to road users. We are requesting that bumps be erected and road signs and if possible, hidden cameras should be installed," said Boaz Wekesa.

"More than five lorries have lost control and entered the ditch in this place. We demand that immediate action be taken against reckless drivers to avert losing more lives. Malaha is very steep and for a tractor or any other heavy vehicle to enter the road, it must enter with force," he added.

Early this week, leaders from the Western Region called for the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Kenya National Highway Authority(KeNHA) to widen the busy Kitale-Webuye road following the tragic accident that claimed 15 people on Monday night at Malaha area along Webuye-Kitale Highway.

The leaders also called upon members of parliament to enact and tighten laws that guarantee road safety.

Led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, when they visited the survivors and families of the victims at Webuye Sub-County Hospital, Wetang’ula called on MPs to create a law that will help control road accidents, which he says have become increasingly common in the country, while calling for the arrest and apprehension of the truck driver.

"The truck driver went missing after the incident, and we are asking police to ensure he is arrested and apprehended to tell us what happened," said Wetang’ula.

He added, "The road must be put with bumps to ensure road safety, and I want to urge NTSA to ensure our roads are safe, and I am calling on our MPs to pass and enact laws that strengthen road safety. Countries like Nigeria impose fines, and lawbreakers are punished instantly, and the same should happen here in Kenya."

Wetang’ula urged county governments to improve health care services, especially emergency.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka promised to waive all hospital bills for the affected patients.

Lusaka added that his administration will ensure Webuye Hospital gets a CT scan machine and put up an emergency ward, since it is very strategic.

Elsewhere, as the families of the 15 people who lost their lives on Monday prepare for a memorial service on Sunday, the national government has provided food assistance to the families while also promising to cover the hospital bills of survivors who are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bungoma County.

Speaking after donating food items to the affected families, Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi Pepela, who is also the chairman of the funeral committee, said that the government, in collaboration with Bungoma County, has put in place strategies to ensure that families bury their loved ones in a dignified manner, noting that every affected family will be assisted.

“We are having a harambee at Sipala Secondary School today, Saturday, to enable us to raise funds to help the families of loved ones affected by the accident. Memorial service will be held on Monday at Panapaper grounds in Webuye,” Pepela noted.

Webuye Assistant Deputy Commissioner Alex Nganyi said that they have put in place all security strategies to ensure that all activities are carried out in an orderly manner and urged the affected families to cooperate with the appointed committee for smooth operation.