Death toll rises to 14 in Webuye-Kitale highway crash

Wreckage lies at the scene of a road accident at Malaha along the Webuye-Kitale highway that left 14 people dead and 12 injured. [Courtesy]

The death toll from a grisly road accident at the Malaha area along the Webuye-Kitale highway has risen to 14.

Police said 12 other people sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Western Regional Traffic Officer Walter Kiptala confirmed the fatalities, saying the accident involved a passenger vehicle, a boda boda and a truck on the busy highway.

“It was an unfortunate accident, and we have lost 14 people while 12 others sustained serious injuries,” Kiptala confirmed.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment as police secured the scene.

Kiptala said investigators were still piecing together the circumstances that led to the crash.

Police are expected to release more details once officers clear the scene and establish the exact cause of the accident.

More to follow.