DPP recommends manslaughter charges for South C building collapse

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The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has approved two charges against former Urban Planning Chief Officer in Nairobi County Patrick Analo over the January 2026 South C building collapse that left two people dead.

In a statement Ingonga said that he had approved six charges against over 40 suspects after reviewing a file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), where he found there was sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

“The charges arise from findings contained in the investigation file relating to the approval, oversight and regulatory processes associated with the construction project before its collapse,” said Ingonga.

Analo is facing abuse of office and neglect of official duty charges.

The approval of charges against him comes on the day he was suspended from his post by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following his arrest on Thursday.

Analo’s Syokimau home was raided by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where they found Sh65 million from the house and in the boot of one of his cars, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

He was later freed on a Sh500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.

Ingonga said that Daniel Alphonse Odhiambo, Gideon Chege Mwangf, Abdishakur Muse Mohamed and Yussuf Mohamed Yussuf will face manslaughter charges over the incident.

Analo’s abuse of office and neglect of official duty charges will see him take the stand alongside 36 others who include public officials at Nairobi county.

Mwangi, Mohamed and Yussuf are also facing the charges of making a false document and commencing a project without an environmental assessment licence.

Mohamed and Yussuf will face a separate charge of uttering a false document.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the public interest, and ensuring accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations.”

The collapse of the building drew criticism from Kenyans who questioned the approval process and quality of works that were ongoing.

The two people who lost their lives at the incident were workers.