Gachagua moots zero-debt budget to trim spending to Sh3.6tr

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses the media at the Party's headquarters in Nairobi on June 5, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has proposed for a zero borrowing budget in a move he claims will reduce the budget estimates of the 2025-2026 from Sh4.8 trillion to Sh3.6 trillion.

According to the former Deputy President, by eliminating the proposed borrowing of Sh1.1 trillion, the government will eliminate reliance on new debt to fund operations.