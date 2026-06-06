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MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 6, 2026
Former Chief Justice David Maraga. [FILE]

Members of Parliament can breathe a sigh of relief for now, but they are not yet out of the woods. In a judgment delivered yesterday, the High Court found that former Chief Justice David Maraga jumped the gun when he issued an advisory recommending the dissolution of Parliament. 

The court held that Maraga failed to direct the Registrar of the High Court to formally transmit the relevant orders to the Attorney General and Parliament, notifying them of the alleged violations before forwarding his advisory to the President.

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Parliament Dissolution David Maraga Two Thirds Gender Rule 13th Parliament
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