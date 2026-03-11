Wetang'ula calls for tougher transport laws after Webuye crash

Audio By Vocalize

Speaker Moses Wetangula addressing the press after visiting those injured in the Webuye raod crash. [Wetangula, X]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on Members of Parliament to strengthen legislation governing Kenya’s transport sector following a deadly road accident at Malaha Junction in Webuye, Bungoma County.

Speaking on Wednesday in Bungoma after visiting victims of the crash, Wetang’ula expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents in the country, warning that Kenya continues to lose many lives to road carnage.

He condemned the recklessness of the truck driver allegedly responsible for the accident that claimed 15 lives at Malaha Junction in Webuye Sub-County.

“It is devastating to learn that more than 21 people are currently admitted in various hospitals, with two patients requiring urgent specialised treatment,” Wetang’ula said.

He noted that arrangements had already been made by the national government and the Bungoma County leadership to facilitate the referral of the two critically injured patients to specialised medical facilities.

The Speaker also urged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to act swiftly to ensure that reckless drivers are removed from the country’s roads to prevent further tragedies.

At the same time, he called on the Judiciary to take road safety offences seriously.

“I urge our courts to pay attention to what is happening in our society. If you do not deserve to be on the roads, then keep off. If you are on the road and fail to pay attention, then you deserve punishment,” he said.

Wetang’ula further revealed that William Ruto had assured Kenyans that the government would support the bereaved families as well as those injured and currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He added that the Bungoma County Government had committed to covering the medical expenses of all those affected by the accident.

To coordinate burial arrangements for the victims, the Speaker announced the formation of a funeral committee led by Webuye East MP Marthin Wanyonyi and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.