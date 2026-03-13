Transport Ministry in a spot over Webuye accident as MPs demand compensation

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Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. [File, Standard]

Parliament has censured the Ministry of Transport over its inaction following the deadly Webuye accident on March 9 that claimed 15 lives and left multiple others nursing injuries.

During Friday’s sitting, the lawmakers criticised the Ministry and agencies under it for failure to promptly act in addressing the situation even as they intensified calls to summon CS David Chirchir and the NTSA Director General over the increasing road carnage in the country.

The matter came up after Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi sought for a statement from the Transport Committee on measures taken by the Ministry to compensate the families whose loved ones were lost through the crash.

Wanyonyi, condemned government inaction and also sought to know whether any safety audit had been conducted on the road at the Malaha junction along the Webuye-Kitale road, and whether the road zone has officially been designated as an accident blackspot.

He also demanded to know measures being undertaken by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to enhance safety at the junction, including the installation of properly designed speed bumps, adequate road signage, clear road marking and any other appropriate interventions and the timeline of completion.

“This unfortunate incident is not an isolated case, as the said stretch of the junction from Webuye to Kitale has over the years been reported as a high-risk accident zone with frequent crashes occurring at night or during adverse weather conditions,” said Wanyonyi.

Fifteen people died at the scene, while five others perished in hospital. Another twenty people are still receiving treatment in hospital. Two other victims were also referred to Kitale hospital for specialized treatment.

Wanyonyi told parliament that the stretch of road lacks adequate road signage, clear road markings and other essential safety infrastructure which contributes to the occurrence of accidents on the road.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari subsequently questioned the inaction from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

“Between Gilgil and Nakuru, we have also seen families being wiped out in accidents and it is quite sad that the Ministry of Transport has to be prompted through this House to even just make a statement especially when families are grieving. We have not seen anyone from the Ministry addressing the issue. Any time we have such an accident, it is a national calamity and it should warrant the attention of NTSA , and the Ministry of Interior,” she stated.

Leader of the Majority party Kimani Ichung’wah also hit out at the Ministry of Transport’s top officials while calling for a backing of the government’s initiative to install speed cameras on the road by the public to avert road accidents.

“Has the new Director General of NTSA visited that accident scene? What of the DG KENHA or even the Minister in charge of our roads? I know they are busy people but when incidents like that happen it is important that people from the highest level of government visit those scenes because some of those accidents could be as a result of the state of the road and even to see what it is that can be done to solve such future accidents, “remarked Ichung’wah.