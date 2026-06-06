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Matatu anarchy should not hold Nairobi hostage

By Editorial | Jun. 6, 2026
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On Thursday evening, six young people died after a matatu they were travelling in rolled along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area. The pimped matatu, playing loud music and being driven recklessly had been shown on social media doing dangerous stunts on the road.

Several families have been plunged into grief, leaving a painful reminder that Kenya’s roads, particularly in Nairobi, have become killing fields. Lawlessness reigns and human life is treated as expendable. The rogue matatus and notorious “Nganya” culture should force Kenyans into serious reflection.

How many more lives must be lost before authorities act decisively? How many Kenyans must become statistics before the government confronts the monster it allowed to grow? For years, Nairobi residents have watched with frustration as sections of the matatu industry transform into a law unto themselves.

Reckless overtaking, speeding, loud music, dangerous stunts, intimidation of other motorists, disregard for traffic rules and open defiance of law enforcement have been normalised. What should be a public transport service has evolved into organised road anarchy. 

The late John Michuki’s famous rules brought sanity to Kenyan roads. Seat belts became mandatory. Drivers and conductors were required to wear uniforms and badges. Speed governors were enforced. Vehicle inspections became routine. For a time, order ruled. 

Nearly two decades later, many of those hard-won gains have been eroded by corruption, political interference and weak enforcement. Today, some matatu operators ignore regulations with little fear of consequences. Vehicles operate with obscured number plates. Drivers engage in dangerous competition for passengers. Traffic laws are treated as mere suggestions. The result is predictable: death, injury and destruction. 

Even more disturbing are persistent claims that many of these vehicles are owned by influential politicians, their relatives, senior government officials and high-ranking police officers. Whether true or not, the perception is damaging. It fuels public belief that certain operators are untouchable. 

This is reinforced every time a reckless matatu is released after arrest, every time an unroadworthy vehicle returns to the streets, and every time victims’ families are left demanding justice that never arrives. 

Nairobi markets itself as the gateway to East Africa, yet visitors are often greeted by scenes of traffic indiscipline that resemble a jungle rather than a modern metropolis. Lawlessness on public roads undermines investor confidence, threatens tourism and erodes public trust in institutions. 

The government must act ruthlessly. Licences of repeat offenders should be revoked permanently. Vehicle owners must be held personally liable for violations. Corrupt traffic officers who facilitate impunity should face dismissal and prosecution. Most importantly, there must be no sacred cows in such cases. The roads belong to all Kenyans—not politicians, not cartels and not rogue matatu operators.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Nganyas Nganya Culture Rogue Matatus
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