Lack of education is what cost you LSK Presidency - Murkomen hits back at Nelson Havi after ugly fight online

His remarks come after an ugly fight on Twitter

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Mukormen has told Lawyer Nelson Havi that lack of education is what cost him the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Presidency.



Mr. Havi, who is vying for the LSK presidency has urged his supporters to go and vote for James Aggrey Mwamu ‘he has undertaken to facilitate a motion to remove age and status limit for eligibility to run for office’. ​

The fight on twitter started when Mukormen said that Havi should stop using his enormous knowledge and become a tombocrat according to Havi.

“Ideally, Kipchumba Murkomen is saying that Nelson Havi should stop using his enormous knowledge and wisdom and become a tumbocrat, using canines on wide open jaws like himself! I am allergic to mediocre anxiety and that will not change. It is a condition, not a curable disease,” he posted.

Murkormen later responded and told Havi that he suffers from acute attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

“Every time you see a grownup resorting to baby class insults, it is clear evidence that he suffers from acute attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,” Kipchumba responded.

Havi then told off Kipchumba that he had to step down to his ‘lower primary class level’ for him to understand.

“I just had to step down to your lower primary class level, for you to comprehend with simplicity. How else would it have been done little brother? Let me now go back to upper primary school debates. Later,” said Havi.

However, KIpchumba was not quick to let things go. He hit back at Havi and told him that he should get treatment for his ‘Narcissistic personality Disorder’ and that he would actually pay for the medical fees. He even told him to stop focusing too much on his lips and teeth, a statement that got a lot of Kenyans talking.

“Just get treatment for your Narcissistic personality Disorder- exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration. I will pay for your medical fees. Don’t also focus too much on my lips and teeth. I am straight,” said Kipchumba.

Havi who was ready to let go, could not hold back Kipchumba’s remarks. He told him that he needed to ‘learn how to construct simple English sentences’ since ‘communication is not about googling words’.

“Communication is not about googling words, throwing them there without articulation or coherency with the hope that a sentence will arise. You need to learn how to construct simple English sentences. Come I teach you for free. After all, Education is Free in our Jubilee Manifesto,” Havi replied.

Kipchumba then closed the argument by telling him that ‘lack of education is what cost him the LSK Presidency,”

“Lack of education is what cost you the LSK Presidency. You can’t give what you don’t have.. You can’t give what you don’t have,” said Kipchumba.



