Kindiki condemns violent fuel protests, vows to ensure national security

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Youths protesting against the rising fuel prices and harsh economic conditions barricade sections of the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Free Area, on May 18, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki appeared to blame the opposition for the fuel protests that rocked the country on Monday.

The DP, who had convened a consultative forum for Tharaka Nithi leaders at his Irunduni residence, said the destruction of property and chaos witnessed across the country was uncalled for, saying the national government was putting in place various measures to mitigate against high fuel prices.

"They have taken advantage of a global (fuel) problem to cause mayhem and attempt to hurt the Kenyan economy, sabotage transportation, barricade roads, burn vehicles and loot property that belonged to innocent people," said the DP.

Prof Kindiki said the destruction of property during the protests was not the solution to the high cost of fuel, and reiterated President William Ruto’s commitment to address the fuel crisis.

"Burning vehicles and destroying people's property cannot reduce the fuel prices. That will be achieved by the government measures that we have started and others that we will announce, going forward," he stated.

The DP regretted that the chaos witnessed in the demonstrations, mostly by the young people, had led to massive losses, but warned the state will be uncompromising when it comes to protecting the innocent people caught up in the violence.

"It is very unpatriotic and we want to urge our security forces to be uncompromising with criminals and looters, and people who are burning other people's property, and to make sure that we don't destroy our economy, and our country," he said.

The DP emphasized that while citizens had their constitutional rights to protest when they felt wronged or when they wish to point out any wrongs, it should be done within the law, and not infringe on the rights of others.

"Those who are demonstrating have their rights, but blocking roads used by ambulances ferrying critically ill patients to hospitals is not right. It is fine if you block a road that I am using, but you cannot block a road being used by an ambulance."

Kindiki took a swipe at opposition leaders including his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua who he said were calling him and the president names (Soprano and Kadongo, respectively), but he said the national government would not allow the country to descend into chaos.

"That is criminal. We cannot allow that. He is calling us Soprano and Kasongo, but he is at home and I am the deputy president. He was impeached, he is not coming back."

The DP said the country was superior than any political interests, and that the government would safeguard the security of its citizens.

"The country is superior to all our interests. Because if we burn our country we have no other home. We would become refugees."

He assured Kenyans that steps were being taken to protect them and their property.

"It is the right of people to demonstrate but it is not right to break into and burn people's shops. We will not allow that. We will be uncompromising. National security comes first.