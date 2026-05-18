'You will be answerable': Murkomen pins fuel protest deaths on Gachagua

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [File,Standard]

At least four Kenyans have lost their lives, and 30 others were injured during fuel price protests on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

He accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fuelling violence through political rhetoric.

Murkomen said 348 people were arrested after demonstrations over record fuel prices turned violent across several counties.

He spoke in Nairobi during a press briefing and said investigations were ongoing to establish those responsible for the unrest.

‘Investigations are ongoing and we will leave that to investigators to establish the exact situation and whether they were criminals or not,’ Murkomen noted.

Protests erupted across multiple regions as demonstrators blocked roads, lit bonfires and clashed with police over rising transport and fuel costs. Businesses were vandalised and property looted in several areas, according to officials and media reports.

Kenya’s fuel prices hit record levels last week, with diesel rising 23.5 per cent and petrol up 8 per cent. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) set super petrol at Sh214.25 per litre, diesel at Sh242.92 and kerosene at Sh152.78 for the May 15 to June 14 pricing cycle.

The Transport Sector Alliance called a nationwide shutdown of member vehicles from midnight Sunday in protest, stranding commuters and forcing some to walk to work.

Police engaged protesters in several counties. In Kitengela, officers fired tear gas at demonstrators who blocked the Nairobi–Namanga Highway.

In Nyeri, officers dispersed suspected looters attempting to break into a supermarket during the unrest.

Murkomen said most of the country remained calm.

‘Largely, 98 per cent of the country was safe and only a few areas experienced violence,’ Murkomen explained.

He singled out Gachagua, saying the Democracy for Citizens Party leader had previously described political opponents as traitors who must be punished.

‘Gachagua is on record telling people that anyone with a different opinion is a traitor and traitors must be punished,’ Murkomen said, adding, ‘The understanding of his supporters is that they must physically attack those they consider traitors. He will be held personally responsible.’

He added that the government would hold accountable any leaders linked to incitement.

‘This is the lowest form of politics and a manifestation of self-interest. You will be answerable now and, in the future,’ Murkomen warned.

Gachagua, who joined the opposition after his impeachment in October 2024, had earlier blamed the fuel price surge on corrupt business interests.

Murkomen said security agencies had restored order and cleared blocked roads. He added that officers would protect peaceful protesters while acting against criminal activity.

He also said fuel supply disruptions posed risks but insisted government procurement arrangements had prevented worse shortages.

‘Some countries have told their citizens to stay home. Others are rationing fuel. Because of the G-to-G arrangement, the situation here would have been even worse,’ Murkomen said.

Murkomen urged calm as investigations continued and agencies addressed fuel pricing concerns. He assured travellers that security operations were in place nationwide.