list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

SUMMARY There are a number of politicians in Kenya who have cried in public

Most of them cried due to politically-related reasons

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the latest politician who caught the attention of many Kenyans when he cried in public during a National Super Alliance (NASA) press conference. From the video, Kalonzo was seen wiping his eyes while NASA leader Raila Odinga was talking about the attack at his home. There were reports that a grenade-like object was hurled at his house at around 2.am on Wednesday 31 January. ​





William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto broke into tears when he was given the podium to speak after Jubilee Party won the General Elections in 2013. DP Ruto had been invited to the Faith Evangelistic ministries Karen for a church service alongside his wife Rachael Ruto.





See Also: Raila does not owe Kalonzo any 2022 debt after oathing

Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua while addressing a crowd in 2015, burst into tears as he narrated former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and other political leaders from Ukambani were planning to destabilize his political career.

Charles Njagua

Starehe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua aka Jaguar cried in public after politician Maina Kamanda was declared the winner in the 2017 General Election. Jaguar, however, insisted that he had won the elections.





Mike Sonko



Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko took a video of himself crying and posted it on social media after winning a petition filed against him challenging his win as Nairobi Governor. Sonko also cried in 2013 while giving his victory speech after winning elections.







Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​