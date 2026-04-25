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Eight people killed after truck loses control on Narok-Mai Mahiu Road

By George Sayagie | Apr. 25, 2026
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Eight killed after truck loses control on Narok–Mai Mahiu Road. [File, Standard]

Eight people were killed on Saturday, April 25, in a road crash on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road at Nairegia.

According to Narok County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia, the accident involved a truck and a Toyota Voxy travelling in opposite directions.

“The driver of the truck lost control and collided head-on with the oncoming Voxy,” Lobolia said. “Unfortunately, the driver of the Voxy and all seven passengers on board died on the spot.”

The victims included three men and four women. The truck driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Narok Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

“This area has repeatedly been a blackspot. We have lost many lives here due to similar head-on collisions and loss of control, especially involving heavy commercial vehicles,” he said.

The bodies were moved to Narok County Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and postmortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

The Narok-Mai Mahiu road, particularly between Nairagie Enkare Junction, Duka Moja and Suswa, has long been associated with frequent fatal accidents.

The corridor cuts through escarpment terrain with sharp bends, steep descents and sections prone to brake failure, especially for heavy trucks heading towards Mai Mahiu.

Combined with speeding, risky overtaking and poor visibility, these conditions have contributed to repeated tragedies.

Residents say fatal crashes are common along this stretch, with multiple lives lost in separate incidents over the years.

Authorities have previously called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, improved signage and speed control measures, but accidents persist.

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Road Accidents Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Narok Road Accident
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