Storm in Mara: Labour dispute, power fights rock Kenya's oldest safari lodge

A bitter standoff between an international hotel chain and the Narok County Government has thrown one of Kenya’s most iconic safari lodges into turmoil, exposing deep tensions over labour rights, investor protections, and the management of public tourism assets.
At the centre of the dispute is Keekorok Lodge, a historic facility located in the Maasai Mara National Reserve. Operations have been disrupted following a worker-led protest, the expulsion of managers, and a subsequent blockade by county authorities.
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