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Woman sentenced over child theft in love triangle dispute

By Joackim Bwana | Apr. 25, 2026
26 years old Asha Wanyonyi stole the child from her mother Mispher Chepkenoi in revenge for her romantic relationship with the estranged husband.
[Joackim Bwana,Standard]

A 26-year-old woman who stole an infant from another woman entangled in a love triangle involving her estranged husband has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Asha Wanyonyi pleaded guilty twice before Principal Magistrate Jamlick Murithi despite being warned by the court on the consequences. She was charged with child stealing contrary to Section 174(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

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Related Topics

Child theft love triangle Likoni infant abduction Jealousy-driven crime Three-year jail sentence
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