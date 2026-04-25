Skyline director charged over Sh25 million land fraud

Abdul Hassan Tahalil, a director at Skyline Works Ltd, in the dock at Milimani Law Courts where he denied charges linked to an alleged Sh25 million Eastleigh land fraud case. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A director at Skyline Works Ltd has been charged before a Nairobi court over an alleged land fraud involving a disputed Eastleigh property valued at Sh25 million.

Abdul Hassan Tahalil, who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, denied two charges of forgery of a land title document contrary to Section 350(1) of the Penal Code, and uttering a false document contrary to Section 353.