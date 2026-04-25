Skyline director charged over Sh25 million land fraud

A director at Skyline Works Ltd has been charged before a Nairobi court over an alleged land fraud involving a disputed Eastleigh property valued at Sh25 million.
Abdul Hassan Tahalil, who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, denied two charges of forgery of a land title document contrary to Section 350(1) of the Penal Code, and uttering a false document contrary to Section 353.
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