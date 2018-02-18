+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 18, 2018 at 15:25 EAT
eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners
Each woman chooses her own satisfaction
SUMMARY
  • There are many ways through which women deal with satisfaction of their wants when their partners are not around
  • These ways are determined by an individuals preferences among other things
  • Different women deal with being alone in different ways 

There are many ways of handling loneliness when one’s loved one is a not around. Couples who are used to being with one another often feel some kind of emptiness when one partner goes away for a while.

Men and women cope with this feeling in different ways, depending on factors like the length of the stay, the intensity of the emptiness and relationship with their partner.

Women have many ways of dealing with loneliness while their partners are away.

See Also: Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

These includes but is not limited to;

Sleeping with other men;

Although not all women look for their partners' substitutes while they are away, a good number gives the thought some space. The ‘other man’ knows his position in the arrangement and will often fade away when the hubby comes back. This other man substitutes for the main man until he comes back, with no obligation whatsoever to look after the woman.

See Also: 20 things that women do during sex that men absolutely hate

Intense workouts;

An exercise of whatever kind aimed at whatever reason is energy draining. It is easy for one to stop thinking about their partners if they engage in such an activity. The results from this are rewarding since it occupies both the body and the mind. It also leads to one having a deep sleep in which they won’t be missing their partners, obviously.

Sleeping with other women;

See Also: Guys in campus don’t date —we have sexual relationships

The society has always judge men who spend time at other men’s houses harshly. People often find it harmless and almost cute if women spend time together, no matter how close they appear. In this age where bisexuality can no longer be ignored, it is right to say that such ‘girl time’ no longer involves gossiping and talking about boys.

Self- stimulation;

This has been frowned upon with many terming it as a sexual disorder. Self-stimulation or masturbation which is also christened as self-love is when an individual derives sexual satisfaction by pleasuring themselves. Women who are left alone may fill the void of their gone partners and indulge in this act.

Video calls

While calling or chatting with a person who is miles away does not equate to being with them physically, women find it relaxing when they talk to their partners as many times as they can. Known to be emotionally attached than their counterparts, women prefer spending hours on phone with their partners than receiving brief texts. It gives them a secure feeling, one that tells them they are not alone.

Sex toys;

With technology, so many fields have improved and the field of intimacy and sexual activities were not left behind. There are so many sex toys on the market for both genders that come with different services. It is not unusual then to find a woman whose partner travels a lot in possession of such an invention stashed away for lonely times.

Fluffy pillows and teddy bears

However unlikely it sounds, there are women who get a nice night’s sleep if they wrap their arms around a soft pillow in the absence of their partners. Instead of staying awake all night and wondering when their partner is getting back, these women find solace just by hugging the soft stuff in their beds and falling asleep comfortably.

Pornography;

Men for ages have been known to have a collection of pornographic material that they save for themselves for special times. Women have silently joined in and seeing there is a lot of material available, they have kept their collection too. This material comes in handy when their partners are away.

While these activities do not apply to all women, most have confessed to having several from the list at one time or another. But like we said, everyone, deals with the lonely feeling in different ways depending on the situation.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Women
Loneliness
Self-satisfaction
Relationship
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
what-you-need-to-know-about-self-pleasuring-and-samantha-the-sex-doll

Lifestyle

What you need to know about 'self-pleasuring' and Samantha the sex doll

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 15 Feb 2018 01:01pm

six-reasons-why-women-who-date-chubby-men-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Six reasons why women who date chubby men are always happy

By Brian Onyiego | Thu 15 Feb 2018 12:32pm

men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

More From This Author
nrm-general-miguna-miguna-exposes-nasa-s-norman-magaya-and-david-ndii-in-revealing-statement

News

NRM General Miguna Miguna exposes NASA's Norman Magaya and David Ndii in revealing statement

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 05:32pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-rapahel-tuju

News

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Rapahel Tuju

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 04:53pm

eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

Popular Stories
eight-ways-women-satisfy-themselves-in-absence-of-their-partners

Lifestyle

Eight ways women satisfy themselves in absence of their partners

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:25pm

stop-holding-kenyans-at-ransom-nasa-mp-tells-raila

Politics

Stop holding Kenyans at ransom, NASA MP tells Raila

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 03:08pm

kisii-leaders-stern-warning-to-jubilee-sec-gen-rapahel-tuju

News

Kisii leaders' stern warning to Jubilee Sec Gen Rapahel Tuju

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 04:53pm

former-adviser-disagrees-with-president-uhuru-sends-word-of-caution

News

Former adviser disagrees with President Uhuru, sends word of caution

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 02:21pm

five-reasons-why-you-should-never-hesitate-to-marry-a-kisii-lady

Lifestyle

Five reasons why you should never hesitate to marry a Kisii lady

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 11:46am

kipchumba-murkomen-trolled-after-treating-students-to-10-minutes-chopper-ride

News

Kipchumba Murkomen trolled after treating students to 10-minutes chopper ride

By | Sun 18 Feb 2018 01:45pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Whitney Watanabe

Whitney Watanabe

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi